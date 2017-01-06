2017 to bring big changes to New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) – The city of New Iberia is getting a fresh start in 2017 with a new mayor and five new city council members. Two of those new council members spoke with news 10 and have big plans for their troubled districts.

Over the years, Hopkins Street, a main thoroughfare, passing through two of the cities six districts, hasn’t passed the eye test,

and newly elected councilman, Marlon Lewis says that has to change.

Lewis says putting an end to loitering in the area’s vacant lots and blighted properties is going to be a joint effort between properties owners and law enforcement.

Newly elected district two councilwomen, Sherry Guidry says, she plans to work with community leaders to improve the quality of life for the people of New Iberia, and in particular, the youth and the elderly

With goals in mind, both council members plan to restore New Iberia’s west end, from the inside out.

Another topic of discussion is the contract with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. City leaders have until June, when the current contract expires, to decide whether to continue paying the sheriff’s office or begin their own form of policing.