2017 to bring big changes to New Iberia

dalfred2 By Published:
Two of the new NewwIberia council members spoke with news 10 and have big plans for their troubled districts.
Two of the new NewwIberia council members spoke with news 10 and have big plans for their troubled districts.

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) – The city of New Iberia is getting a fresh start in 2017 with a new mayor and five new city council members. Two of those new council members spoke with news 10 and have big plans for their troubled districts.

Over the years, Hopkins Street, a main thoroughfare, passing through two of the cities six districts, hasn’t passed the eye test,
and newly elected councilman, Marlon Lewis says that has to change.

Lewis says putting an end to loitering in the area’s vacant lots and blighted properties is going to be a joint effort between properties owners and law enforcement.

Newly elected district two councilwomen, Sherry Guidry says, she plans to work with community leaders to improve the quality of life for the people of New Iberia, and in particular, the youth and the elderly

With goals in mind, both council members plan to restore New Iberia’s west end, from the inside out.

Another topic of discussion is the contract with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. City leaders have until June, when the current contract expires, to decide whether to continue paying the sheriff’s office or begin their own form of policing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s