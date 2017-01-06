Assistant warden at St. Landry Parish jail arrested for having sex with inmate

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An assistant warden at the St. Landry Parish jail has been charged with malfeasance in office for having sex with a female inmate, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told News 10.

The sheriff said 65-year-old Ovide Stelly, Jr. resigned from his position yesterday and was arrested by deputies.

The female inmate filed a complaint against Stelly last week and deputies began to investigate the incident.

Stelly admitted to investigators that he had sex with the inmate.

Guidroz said Stelly was employed by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Stelly is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.