UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Breaux Bridge. Traffic congestion is minimal.

All lanes are also open on I-10 East.

I-10 West is closed to traffic at Breaux Bridge (Mile Marker 108) due to a vehicle fire, DOTD reports.

The right lane of I-10 East is also blocked at mile marker 109 due to the vehicle fire.

Traffic congestion has reached 2 miles. Use an alternate route.