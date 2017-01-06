Ice on I-49 Overpasses

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

Louisiana State Police are experiencing ice on over passes located on I-49 @ US 190. DOTD workers are constantly putting salt on the roadway to keep it open. Motorists traveling north inside of the Troop I area, use caution when passing over bridges and overpasses. Just because ice was not present 10 minutes ago, doesn’t mean it won’t be there on your return trip from the grocery store. Please continue to monitor 511la.org or Louisiana State Police Facebook.