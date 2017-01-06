Ice on I-49 Overpasses

By Published:
Louisiana State Police are experiencing ice on over passes located on I-49 @ US 190
Louisiana State Police are experiencing ice on over passes located on I-49 @ US 190

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

Louisiana State Police are experiencing ice on over passes located on I-49 @ US 190. DOTD workers are constantly putting salt on the roadway to keep it open. Motorists traveling north inside of the Troop I area, use caution when passing over bridges and overpasses. Just because ice was not present 10 minutes ago, doesn’t mean it won’t be there on your return trip from the grocery store. Please continue to monitor 511la.org or Louisiana State Police Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s