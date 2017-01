LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted in Lafayette is now in custody.

Patrick Henry, Jr., 19, was arrested by Lafayette Police on Thursday, according to arrest records.

Henry, Jr. was wanted on several charges, including aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery, and carrying a firearm on school property.

He was also allegedly involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Bellot Street on October 27, 2016.

Henry, Jr. is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.