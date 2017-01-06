Latest Louisiana Winter Weather Road Closures and Conditions

UPDATE: I-49 North is closed to traffic at LA 115 (Bunkie) due to ice on the roadway, DOTD reports. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

ROAD CLOSURES

Baton Rouge Area

LA 10 (Audubon Bridge)

Central Louisiana

I-49 North is closed to traffic at LA 115 (Bunkie) due to ice on the roadway. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

State Police have closed LA Hwy 8 at the Boyce Bridge and the Jackson Street Bridge in Rapides Parish.

Northeast Louisiana

Due to the weather conditions the following roads are still closed in Ouachita Parish:

I-20 @ Calypso on/off ramp

I-20 @ St John on/off ramp

I-20 @ Layton Ave on/off ramp

I-20 @ Pecanland Mall fly ramp

I-20 @ Fifth St on/off ramp

I-20 @ Stella/Mill on/off ramp Northwest Louisiana •US 80 between Taylor and Gibsland in Bienville Parish is closed due to icing on a bridge. •I-49 North from LA 1 in North Shreveport to the Arkansas State Line is closed due to deteriorating weather conditions. •Interstate 20 eastbound at MP 52 in Webster Parish is being diverted due to emergency repairs being made in the construction zone. (The current diversion route is: North on LA 532 to US 80 then east to I-20 (Exit 55) where traffic can resume eastbound.) ADVISORIES

DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and stay off the roads whenever possible. During winter weather conditions, motorists should the following driving safety tips: • Drive slowly and carefully.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles. Also, beware of black ice — a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots. DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes. BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – With the threat of wintery weather lingering over most of Louisiana, the state’s Department of Transportation and Development is preparing its staff and equipment to respond to the adverse road conditions if needed. KLFY Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton’ forecast includes the possibility of freezing temperatures with some precipitation in isolated areas throughout Louisiana today and Saturday morning. DOTD officials said in a news release that crews will be scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary. Additionally, de-icing supplies and equipment have been checked, and crews will address any affected bridges and roadways. You can get up-to-date information on road conditions from DOTD by going to the 511 Traveler Information website http://www.511la.org or by calling 511 on your phone and saying the route or region you are looking to travel. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Currently, there are no road closures in Acadiana due to winter weather.