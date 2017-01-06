UL to offer master’s degree on environmental resource science

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is now offering a master’s degree in environmental resource science.

The Louisiana Board of Regents approved the new degree program in December, according to a press release from the school. The degree will be available through UL’s School of Geosciences.

The new graduate program will produce highly trained environmental scientists who will address challenges primarily related to water and soil resources, the press release says.

David Borrok, director of the School of Geosciences, noted that “Louisiana’s core economic sectors are direct reflections of the natural resources available in our state, and some of our most critical resources are water and soil.”

Substantial job growth in the environmental sector is expected in Louisiana. Job growth nationally is predicted to be around 11 percent over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Students with a bachelor’s degree in a related scientific or engineering field can apply for admission into the program. The 35-hour curriculum includes thesis and non-thesis options. In addition to required core courses, students can choose from a variety of elective courses offered in the College of Sciences and the College of Engineering.