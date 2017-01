FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. (CBS News) – A U.S. law enforcement official told CBS News that as many as three people were dead after shots were fired at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The shooter was in custody.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said on Twitter that he was at the airport when shots were fired.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story.