UPDATE: Eunice man killed in early morning crash on Branch Highway

UPDATE: A Eunice man was killed in a crash that shut down Branch Highway early Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene just before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Branch Highway and White Oak Highway.

Joseph Devillier, 38, was driving southbound on White Oak Highway when, for unknown reasons, he failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a Dodge Ram truck traveling westbound on Branch Highway.

Devillier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Brooks David says Devillier and his passenger, Angelita Sonnier, 38, were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Sonnier sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was also wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Master Trooper David says this is the first fatal crash investigated by Troop I in 2017.

