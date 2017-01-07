Authorities seek gunman after LDWF agent shot during traffic stop

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police say they are searching for the gunman who shot a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent early Saturday morning in Morehouse Parish.

Tyler Wheeler, senior agent with the department’s Enforcement Division, was airlifted to LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

LDWF

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that Wheeler was shot after 2 a.m. when he pulled over a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 165 in the Perryville area.

Wheeler was shot multiple times during the traffic stop, officials said.

Another Wildlife and Fisheries agent was nearby and found Wheeler on the ground. He was able to call for assistance, secure the scene and waited for paramedics to arrive, the department said.

Investigators said they are still looking for the shooter. Additional details have not been released about the traffic stop, or a description of the accused gunman.

The department said state police will take the lead in the investigation.

Officials said Wheeler has been an agent for two and a half years. He is married and the father of a child.

