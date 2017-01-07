Lafayette firefighter dies of natural causes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A veteran Lafayette firefighter died of natural causes this week, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Lafayette Firefighter First Class Ervin J. Montgomery passed away Thursday morning surrounding by family and loved ones.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department Facebook page, Montgomery was 34 years old and had been with the deparment for six years.

He will be honored with a Firefighters last call funeral in Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time.

An interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Montgomery was also a personal fitness trainer and was universally certified for HVAC.