Man drowns in gully near Crowley Apartment complex

Published: Updated:
Drowning-jpg

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriffs Office are on the scene of an drowning which occurred Saturday morning at approximately 8:45 am.

The incident occurred in a gully which runs on side of Kathy Apartments at 100 Kathy-Meadows Dr in Crowley, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The Acadia Parish Coroners Office has ruled the death a drowning and foul play is not suspected.

Gibson said investigators are continuing their investigation.

The victim has been identified as Trae Darby, 30 of Crowley.

Gibson said Darby resided at the Kathy Apartments.

 

