UPDATE: Lafayette Regional Airport evacuated

UPDATE: Authorities briefly evacuated passengers and workers at the Lafayette Regional Airport Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., dozens of travelers and workers were evacuated from inside the airport and moved outisde.

Around 3:50 p.m., officials said the issue had been resolved and lifted the evacuation. They have not said what prompted the evacuation.

At 4:00 p.m., officials said the evacuation was due to a false alarm related to a screening device.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The KLFY Newsroom has been inundated with calls about an evacuation taking place at the Lafayette Regional Airport. We are attempting to contact airport officials but so far our calls have gone unanswered.

We are being told that numerous fire trucks are on scene as well as State Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KLFY has a crew enroute and will update this story as the information comes into our newsroom.