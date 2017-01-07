Update: Suspects in custody in LDWF agent shooting

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent who was shot multiple times overnight while making a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish has undergone surgery at University Health in Shreveport, incoming LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet told USA Today Network this morning.

Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, was shot just after 2 a.m. on the southbound lane of U.S. 165 between Bastrop and Sterlington in the Perryville area.

Two suspects, including a woman, are in custody following a State Police manhunt, Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs said.

Montoucet, who was boarding a flight in Lafayette to Shreveport late this morning, said he didn’t have firm information on Wheeler’s condition.

“I’ll know more when I get there,” Montoucet said. “I just want to be there to reassure the agent and his family that the department will provide whatever support they need for his recovery.”

Wheeler’s father Darren Wheeler, an assistant principal at Ouachita Junior High School, said in a Facebook post his son was shot five times — twice in the arm, once in the shoulder, once in the jaw and once in the left temple.

Darren Wheeler said doctors told the family his son has “all of his motion and they said he can move everything on commands. They said that was very good. He even answered some questions but was still hazy on some things but overall is good. … they say the first 72 hours will be critical.”

Tubbs said the suspects were driving a stolen white Jeep. Wheeler made the stop at 2:06 a.m. A second LDWF agent arrived on the scene at 2:15 a.m. and found Wheeler on the ground. He was able to radio a distress call to LDWF dispatch, secure the scene, notify local emergency medical services and provide assistance to Wheeler. EMS personnel stabilized Wheeler on the scene and prepared him for air transport. Wheeler was airlifted to Shreveport about 4 a.m. Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for about two years and is married with one child.