LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Neighbors tell KLFY that a female who lived at a home in the 300 block of Queen’s Row died in a house fire before dawn Sunday.

The Lafayette Fire Department has confirmed that they were on the scene just after 3 a.m. and remained at the home until after 11 am.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will follow up on this story as the information comes into our newsroom.