Body found in parked 18 wheeler at Robichaux Center in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man whose dead body was found inside his 18 wheeler Sunday in the parking lot of the Robichaux Center, likely died of natural causes, police say.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff says the body was discovered just after 4 p.m.

So far, he would only identify the victim as a 38 year old African-American male.

According to Ratcliff, family members say the victim often times parked his work rig at that location and walked back and forth to his home, which was nearby.

Ratcliff said police will conduct a formal investigation, however a preliminary investigation does not reveal that the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.