Farmer discovers body in sugarcane field in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Around 1:00 pm Sunday, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Norris Road in reference to a body discovered in a field.

On arrival, deputies say they met with a local farmer who advised that he discovered a body in the sugarcane field and directed deputies to the location about 150 yards from the roadway.

Deputies say they located the decomposed body in the cut sugarcane field.

Capt. Wendell Raborn says the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to recover the victim and take possession of the remains.

He said the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and the victim’s identity and that the case will be handled as a homicide until the Coroner’s office determines the cause of the victim’s death.

The Coroner’s Office says it will release the name of the victim once the identity has been determined and the next-of-kin are been notified.