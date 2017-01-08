Suspect who shot Wildlife and Fisheries Agent arrested for attempted 1st degree murder

A 31-year-old Monroe woman was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer in connection with the early Saturday morning shooting of an enforcement agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in Morehouse Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, Amethyst Baird was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, along with 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette of Monroe, who was booked on one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, was shot five times — once in the temple — during a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 7 on Highway 165 between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area.

“I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of investigators to quickly identify and arrest these suspects,” Col. Mike Edmonson, State Police superintendent, said. “We continue to pray for Agent Wheeler as he recovers from this senseless assault.”

According to a LDWF press release Saturday evening, Wheeler was listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit of the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center. In addition to the temple, Wheeler was shot in the jaw, shoulder and twice in the arm.

Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two and a half years, and is married with one child.