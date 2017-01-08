Teen leads police on high speed chase through three Acadiana Parishes

Crowley Police Detectives along with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Rayne Police Department, apprehended a 17 year old male afther he led them on a high speed chase through parts of Acadia, Vermilion and Lafayette Parishes.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, a traffic stop was initiated by the Crowley Police Department for a traffic violation, at which time they say Cage Hanks began a high speed chase with officers through the city and into Acadia Parish.

From there, Broussard said, Hanks continued flight into Vermilion and Lafayette parishes, eventually returning to Acadia Parish, where he was apprehended after losing control of his vehicle and coming to a stop in a field.

After searching his vehicle, police say they discovered 86 Adderall 20mg. pills along with a stolen Springfield😄 .45 caliber gun stolen out of Lafayette Parish.

Broussard said Hanks was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.