Board to consider LPSS salary increases, supplement

Many Lafayette Parish School System employees could have more money in their wallets in the coming months.

This week, the school board will discuss and vote on multiple items regarding employee pay and supplements.

One item would allow for an annual increase of $1,000 to the instructional salary schedule. This schedule became effective in November 2014, and includes employees who did not meet the definition of “teacher” for 2002 sales tax purposes.

Employee categories in the instructional schedule include principals, assistant principals, deans of students, curriculum coordinators, data analysts, data liaisons, early child resource coordinators, instructional strategists, lead teachers, liaison teachers, school nurses, academic/behavior interventionists, social workers and special education facilitators.

Funding the full increase would cost the district about $242,000, including retirement and Medicare costs. If approved, it would be effective on Feb. 1.

A second item would fund a $157 one-time supplement to all full-time LPSS employees. This would be paid on the June end-of-month payroll to employees who were with the system on May 31, 2017.

Altogether, the one-time supplement would cost $833,333.

In addition, board members will consider an annual $800 increase for all full-time custodians, plus an annual $400 increase for all other full-time, non-administrative, non-exempt employees.

These increases would be effective Feb. 1.

Employees affected by these increases would include clerical assistants, food service technicians, carpenters, electricians, maintenance workers, plumbers, printers, mechanics, warehouse workers, clerks, data technicians, secretaries, para-educators, painters, bus attendants, LPNs and bus drivers.

The items will be discussed by the board’s facilities and finance committees at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. If approved there, they will go to the full board at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both meetings are at the central office, 113 Chaplin Drive, Lafayette.