Church bishop, members get their hands dirty fixing busted pipes at local school

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, students at one school got a little extended holiday break. Family Worship Christian Academy was forced to cancel classes Monday due to several pipes bursting.

School officials worked throughout the morning to fix seven half-inch pipes that burst following this past weekend’s weather.

“They lead to the bathroom and the kitchen for all the toilets,” said Bishop Albert Richard of Opelousas Family Worship Center. “The hot water pipe burst and the cold water.”

Bishop Richard says it didn’t take him long to get to work on fixing them.

“I had ideas after I looked at it yesterday, seen what a burst pipe was and the best way to re-route without going in the water under the building,” said Bishop Richard.

The bishop considers himself to be a jack-of-all-trades.

“Doing everything; plumbing, electric work, etc.,” said Bishop Richard. “I pretty much know where everything goes and how it goes.”

So he decided to grab some church members and take matters into their own hands.

“It would’ve been easy to call somebody to get it fixed, but they don’t know where all the problems at, so that’s why I’m here with some of the men from the church to fix the problem,” said Bishop Richard.

Bishop Richard says its been about four years since they’ve had any pipes to burst at the school–this time they’re taking a different approach to tackle the issue.

“We’re re-routing the pipes and cutting the bad ones out and putting new ones in,” said Bishop Richard.

School officials expect to have the pipes fixed by the end of the day.

Classes will resume Tuesday morning.