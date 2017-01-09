Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for an Aggravated Battery and a Theft from a Lafayette business.

On December 25, 2016 Lafayette Police responded to a business located in the 4700 block of Johnston Street. The male suspect entered a restricted area while inside the business and placed cartons of cigarettes in a bag. During an encounter outside the business with the victim, the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle before fleeing the location with the stolen goods. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark grey four door Honda Accord or Honda Civic with a temporary license plate in the rear window.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. On the behalf of Lafayette Crime Stoppers I’m Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.