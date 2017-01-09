LDWF chief update says agent responding well to treatment

MONROE, La. (AP) – A state official says a Louisiana wildlife agent shot multiple times over the weekend while on patrol is responding well to treatment.

Patrick Banks, the interim secretary of the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, gave reporters an update on agent Tyler Wheeler’s recovery Monday. Banks said Wheeler’s father reported that Wheeler was able to respond to family members and hospital staff by “making movements and squeezing hands.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards attended the news conference in Monroe, expressing support for law enforcement personnel and telling reporters he was infuriated by the shooting.

Wheeler was shot after he stopped a vehicle in northeast Louisiana’s Morehouse Parish about 2 a.m. Saturday. Two people have been arrested.

