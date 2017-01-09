Mardi Gras 2017 Outlook

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The suffering economy has impacted the lives of several Acadiana families and businesses, and with carnival season already underway many are wondering the impact it will have on Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras has been an Acadiana tradition for many years, but for some, the struggling economy has made it difficult for the tradition to stay alive.

Last year some parades were canceled due to lack of participation and funds.

“Well I think the economy is always going to have a little factor, but you’ll probably see more of that in terms of what the krewes and associations have to deal with, with their members and how much their members are going to spend,” said Ben Berthelot.

Lafayette Tourism President and CEO Ben Berthelot said while some krewes may have to cut back on some things the show will go on.

“The economy could effect the amount the krewes are spending. If you ride on a float you may spend a little less this year, there might be fewer floats. But at the end of the day, the average person isn’t going to be able to tell. So from a product stand point, from what we sell I’m very confident that we are going to deliver another great Mardi Gras.”

Berthelot said Mardi Gras is a huge boost for the local economy.

“The economic impact study estimated that over 110 million dollars of expenditures in our parish as a result of Mardi Gras, so it’s such a positive thing for our area.”

Making it very important for residents to continue to support it.

“An impact study says that krewes spent about three million dollars in 2010 and that their members spent about 6.8 million dollars, so given the state of our economy that number may go down a little bit but I think at the end of the day it’s still such a great thing for our community,” said Berthelot.