Rough first year for Edwards: Floods, shootings, budget woes

MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the state will pursue litigation against the oil and gas industry. Here, the governor addresses the Abiz Top 50 Businesses luncheon in Lafayette in September 2016. (Photo: Advertiser file photo)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards reaches his one-year anniversary in office Wednesday.

The Democratic governor knew he was inheriting a massive financial mess when his term began. But that wasn’t the sole crisis to cross his desk during his first year.

Two floods hit Louisiana in March and August, killing 13 people, wrecking tens of thousands of homes and causing billions in damage.

The shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man, by white police officers in Baton Rouge triggered protests in July. That was followed by the ambush-style killings of three law enforcement officers in the city.

Voters think Edwards has handled the crises well, giving him strong favorability numbers in recent polls. But he has a minefield of problems ahead that could test those approval ratings, particularly continued budget troubles.

