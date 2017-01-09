School officials may adjust phone policy for holiday breaks

The Lafayette Parish School System may adjust its policy on confiscating students’ cell phones.

Officials have proposed returning confiscated phones to parents the day before extended holiday periods.

The parents would have to immediately return the devices once school resumed so the confiscation period can be completed.

The policy change would affect only the Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year, Mardi Gras and Easter breaks.

The school system does not allow students to use cell phones or other devices on campus during the academic day, “unless authorized by the school principal or his/her designee.”

The policy calls for school officials to confiscate phones that are “visible or audible” during school hours.

Phones are confiscated for five school days for a first violation.

According to district documents, if the device is not returned to complete the confiscation period after an extended break, there could be disciplinary action, “including but not limited to suspension and/or expulsion from school.”

Students are allowed to use phones in an emergency event.

The proposal is up for introduction at Wednesday’s Lafayette Parish School Board meeting.