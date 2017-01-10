3 arrested in Crowley crystal meth bust

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – 3 people are in custody after Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents searched a residence in Crowley and found meth.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says a search was conducted at the residence in the 1400 block of South Ave J.

Deputies recovered Crystal Meth, Suboxone, Meth pipes, small plastic bags and a digital scale.

Sheriff Gibson says the residence was possibly used to prepare or even sell the illegal drugs.

Christopher Foreman, 31, Paige Bearb, 21 and Todd Meyer, 41, all of Crowley, were arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Foreman and Bearb were both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Foreman was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

Meyer was charged with Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine and Suboxone.