Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office fighting drug problems

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Tuesday the Acadia Parish Sherriff’s Office made three arrests in connection to drugs and the sheriff says this is one small win for the fight against narcotics.

“We’re fighting narcotics as hard as we can. We’re in the process to move in some manpower,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P.Gibson said narcotics have been a growing concern for the parish.

“Cocaine based and marijuana are very strong problems that we have, but in the last 6-8 months or maybe eve a year we have seen a real strong come back on methenamine, especially crystal meth. We’re seeing it in probably 70 percent of the arrest that we are making.”

Tuesday, deputies arrested Christopher Foreman, Paige Bearb, and Todd Meyer, for possession of crystal meth.

“During the search, we recovered meth, methamfetamine. We recovered suboxone, scales, pipes and packages to package up the drug for sell.”

Gibson said there is a reason, to believe the suspects were selling drugs, and he hopes this arrest is a step in the right direction.

“This is one step in this process. Our goal is to try and see if we can climb that latter higher to find out who is bringing the meth in to these folks. They weren’t set up to cook the meth there so they are getting it somehwere’s else.”

Gibson said these arrests may not end the problem, but he believes that lives are being saved.

“Every time you get drugs off the streets hopefully, if nothing else, it’s saving someone elses life. So it’s a win in that case. Hopefully, it’s a step in trying to clean up our community as best we can and we have to keep taking those steps every time we get a chance to.”