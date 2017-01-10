Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Stuffed Eggplant Soup in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Stuffed Eggplant Soup.

Here’s the full recipe:

Stuffed Eggplant Soup

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, unsalted

6 cups eggplant, peeled & diced

2 cups onions, chopped

1 cups celery, diced

1 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped

2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

2 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded & diced

1 cup flour

1 Tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

10 cups chicken stock

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup andouille, diced

2 cups shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup green onions, sliced

salt & pepper to taste

In a heavy bottomed stock pot, melt the butter over medium high heat. Sauté the eggplant until it begins to soften. Add the onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic. Cook for a few minutes then add the tomatoes and stir well. Add the flour and make a white roux. While the roux is cooking, add the curry and the rosemary. Be careful that the roux does not stick to the bottom of the pot. Ladle in the stock a little at a time , stirring until you have a smooth consistency. You may have to adjust the amount of stock until you achieve the right consistency. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Let cook for about twenty minutes for the flavors to come together then add the heavy cream. (At this point you could puree the soup to give it a more elegant presentation.) Before serving, add the andouille and shrimp and cook until the shrimp are just cooked through. Finish with green onions and parsley.