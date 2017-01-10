Gov. Edwards ready to work with Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’s ready to work with the incoming Trump administration, despite political party differences.

In a Monday meeting with USA TODAY NETWORK Louisiana editorial board members , the governor, D-Amite, said he expects most Trump cabinet members to be confirmed and he “can’t wait” to meet with them on issues and projects important to this state.

Those include Medicaid expansion, which Louisiana embraced in the latter half of 2016, and federal infrastructure projects.

Expansion was a plank of Edwards’ campaign platform in 2015, and reversed the previous Jindal administration’s longstanding resistance to any participation in Obamacare.

Expanded Medicare, good outcomes

In specific, Edwards touted the benefits Louisiana gleaned from the federal Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which he said gave more healthcare coverage to 375,000 “working poor” people in this state.

Some benefits included preventive care that afforded people opportunities for earlier testing for colon cancer, breast cancer and diabetes. People have caught potential health risks early and have trimmed the cost of their care through preventive measures, he said.

“We know their quality of life is better,” he said, because of “better care” and “better outcomes.”

In addition, Edwards said healthcare providers are better off for the state’s participation in Medicaid expansion, which he says has given them payment in cases where they previously served the poor for free.

“Their bottom line is better today,” he said.

Edwards: TOPS cuts upsetting students

The governor said he’s heard plenty from the public about the state’s diminished funding for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students — or TOPS —scholarships, a dramatic change that is affecting Louisiana students now as they register for spring semester.

Funding for the program affords students about 40.8 percent of what they had expected for meeting in high school the state standards to gain these scholarships.

In the autumn semester, students got about 70 percent of the tuition scholarships.

“They should be upset,” he said about the reduced scholarships. “The cuts are oftentimes painful.”

They were also avoidable, he said, or could have been distributed more evenly but for choices by the state Legislature.

About $210 million of the $300 million program was funded in 2016-17. TOPS used to be a $60 million program, he said. Edwards said his administration will make new plans this spring to fund TOPS in 2017-18.

Other ways to boost higher ed

He also said the state must give students more guidance in selecting major courses of study, not to micromanage their choices but to point them in directions that will make their educational plans more beneficial to them.

That doesn’t mean turning universities into “factories” or students into “widgets”: It’s still important for graduates to “understand the world” through studies liberal arts and sciences. But students must also be ready for employment, he said.

The governor also said higher education’s bottom line might be improved by coordinating “back office operations.”

For example, where state-funded campuses are geographically close — he pointed to Grambling State and Louisiana Tech in Lincoln Parish, and ULM in adjacent Ouchita Parish — campuses might find new efficiencies in providing contracts and services in areas like food and security.

He opposes shutting down any state campuses — they all have bonded debts, he said — because there is no genuine savings involved.

He also said he would support ending duplication of major courses of studies at many campuses. Multiple campuses offer education, nursing and engineering degrees.

“Maybe we don’t need as many accounting programs,” he said.

Convention: It’s not off the table

Edwards said a constitutional convention is still possible in Louisiana’s near future if structural problems in its budget and tax system can’t be fixed.

The State Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy, initiated by the Legislature, presented final recommendations in November, and Edwards says he “embraces” many of them.

In specific, he said the temporary penny tax he imposed to meet urgent budget needs last year should go.

“It’s a mistake to have the nation’s highest sales tax,” he said. The task force recommended ending the tax.

The governor also said:

Increases in oil prices may help the state’s budget yet, although he said prices are a long way from what the state needs. Oil and gas activity has increased of late, he said, which might boost industry employment, which he said was “critically important.”

Tourism is helping the state’s bottom line, and New Orleans is coming to grips with crime problems that might affect the flow of visitors to that tourism hub. He expects Mayor Mitch Landrieu will make important announcements soon.

Issues he espoused on the campaign trail — equal pay for women, a state minimum wage — will resurface every year until they pass. Pay differences based on gender “ought to be offensive,” he said; $7.25 an hour is “not a reasonable” minimum wage.

Edwards will mark a year in office Wednesday.

He said he ignores speculation about any plans for higher office and said, “I have the job I want.”