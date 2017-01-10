Lake Arthur man arrested for alleged gun theft

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Arthur man is in custody after allegedly stealing a firearm back in September 2016.

Curth Romero, 22, was arrested last September for illegal possession of stolen things and Obstruction of Justice in the investigation.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says Romero was arrested again on Monday after detectives obtained a warrant for his involvement in the theft and ultimately providing a convicted felon with the firearm.

He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on the following charges:

Theft of a firearm

Illegal supplying felon with a firearm

illegal supplying felon with ammunition