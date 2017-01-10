Local non-profit seeking flood-impacted homeowners to gift with building materials

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) – There’s more help available for homeowner’s still struggling to rebuild from last year’s historic flood.

“We’ve got a lot of building materials for people within the Acadiana area,” said Susan Fisher with the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.

Fisher says it was just before Christmas when their warehouse was bombarded with building supplies.

“Convoy of Hope out of Missouri sent us three 18-wheeler loads of sheet rock and one 18-wheeler load of insulation,” explained Fisher.

Fisher says in order to get the materials an accessor will come out to your home and make sure you’re in fact a flood victim.

“You do have to own your own home and you need to prove to us; you have to have your paperwork in order,” said Fisher.

You’ll have to provide:

1.) Proof of home ownership

2.) Type of damage

3.) Housing rebuild/repair

4.) Furniture/appliances needed

5.) ID

6.) FEMA funds awarded (if applicable)

7.) Furniture/appliances needed Insurance funds awarded (if applicable)

8.) SBA funds awarded (if applicable)

9.) Proof of income

10.) Inspection or assessment documents

11.) Building permits, if obtained

12.) Any estimates for the cost of the work received by contractors

Fsher says so far they’ve only assisted three families and are looking to help many more.

“We’ve got all this here, we want to share it,” said Fisher.

Opelousas homeowner, Stephanie Kerry, praises the organization’s actions of helping those such as herself.

“I thank God for them,” said Kerry. “I don’t know what I would’ve done without them.”

Kerry says her home was destroyed during the flood. She says she found out about the building supplies through word of mouth.

“It removed a lot of the burden and stress that I was going through at that moment to make it possible for me and my son to have a roof over our head to come back to,” explained Kerry.

The donated supplies are helping Kerry in more ways than one.

“Sheet rock, mud, tape, primer, tools to get the work done, insulation, just pratically everything that I needed to get everything done,” said Kerry.

“I knew if somebody didn’t come in and help that it was no way possible I would be able to get back in my home and I was actually looking at the options of renting because there’s no way possible I could’ve afford to put it back in the condition that it was in.”

If you’re a homeowner still in need of repairs, call the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way at (337) 942-7815. Leave your name and address and an assessor will contact you and set up an appointment.