Louisiana woman killed by train in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A 20-year-old woman was hit by a train and killed shortly after Monday’s National Championship football game.

Tuscaloosa police identified the victim as Katie Keogh. Police say she was visiting from Baton Rouge.

According to Keogh’s LinkedIn profile, she was an LSU student studying pyschology.

The accident happened at 11:53 p.m. on the railroad tracks at 10th Avenue and 14thStreet, said Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb.

It took place near the Tutwiler dormitory and in a popular area for student housing.

Holcomb said witnesses told first responders she was trying to cross the tracks on foot when she was struck.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richardson said Keough was among several people walking home from the bar area when they attempted to beat the Norfolk Southern train when she was struck. Witnesses attempted CPR on Keough, but their efforts were to no avail.

The tracks were cleared and reopened about 5 a.m.