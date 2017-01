OPLEOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – DOTD is currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Landry Street and Main Street.

Opelousas police responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. after one driver struck a utility pole and then another vehicle.

The utility pole was knocked down as a result of the crash.

Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc says the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.