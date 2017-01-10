Police thwart suspect planning to rob banks in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A man who had “scoped out” and intended to rob several banks at gunpoint in Crowley was arrested before he could so, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard said the local banks notified police of a suspicious person who was seen entering and driving around the banks.

Officers spotted the vehicle Monday and pulled the driver over in the 2000 block of North Parkerson Avenue.

Inside the car, police found a small BB gun that resembled a handgun along with a silencer.

They also found two notes alluding to the suspect having a gun and requesting money “in 50’s and 100’s with no dye packets.”

Broussard also said Turner had an escape plan programmed into his cell phone.

The driver, 40-year-old Michael Turner, of Denham Springs, was arrested for attempted armed robbery.

Turner was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $50,000 bond.