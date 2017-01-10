Sheriff: Man accidentally texted deputy about drug deal

PIERRE PART, La. (AP) – A Pierre Part man has been arrested after authorities say he accidentally texted an Assumption Parish deputy about an upcoming drug sale.

Sheriff Leland Falcon tells local media the deputy received the text message Friday from 39-year-old Dwayne Paul Herbert. In the “misdirected” message, Herbert arranged to deliver crystal methamphetamine to a predetermined location in Pierre Part.

The officer agreed to meet Herbert at the location and then mobilized the Narcotics Division to assist him.

Flacon says that when Herbert showed up, he was arrested. Deputies seized the crystal meth and two firearms.

Herbert has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and two counts of resisting an officer. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.