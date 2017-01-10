Stove Burners used for heating lead to early morning house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette resident was able to escape with only minor injuries after his home caught fire early this morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 7:00 a.m. in the 110 block of James Street.

Spokesman Alton Trahan tells News 10 that the fire was contained within 15 minutes.

The occupant was asleep at the time of the blaze and was awoken by the smoke.

Trahan says there were no working smoke alarms in the dwelling.

The occupant informed fire investigators that he was using stove top burners to heat his house overnight.

Trahan says the flames likely ignited the cabinets or other combustible materials nearby.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.