Two victims say they were wrongfully detained by police

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Ville Platte residents say they were wrongfully detained by the Ville Platte Police back in 2014.

Their stories are the Department of Justice investigative report. The report states both the Ville Platte Police Department and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office held people in jail for questioning without a warrant and without probable cause, violating the Fourth Amendment.

In July 2014, Shawana Deville said was walking home after grocery shopping when Ville Platte police stopped to question her about a murder investigation. Deville told the officer she did not see anything from the murder at the K & T’s Meat Market and Grocery.

“Then a cop went and showed up at our house and told us we had to get in the car and go for investigation to the police station. If we didn’t go with him he was going to arrest us,” Deville said.

The report said police also took Deville’s boyfriend and his 16-year-old brother John O’Neail for questioning. O’Neail said he wasn’t even near the crime scene at the time.

They didn’t even tell me what i did. They just put me up in there.They put me straight in a holding cell for eight hours strong,” O’Neail said.

However for Deville, police placed her in custody overnight in jail.

“They booked us, they fingerprinted us, they stripped searched me.They made me take off my tampon and throw it in the trash and then they put me in the cell,” Deville said.

According to the DOJ report, Deville did not have access to any sanitary products while in jail.

For O’Neail, he said no one came to question him.

News Ten reached out the Ville Platte Police Department and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office but they did not return our calls for comment.

According to the DOJ report, the department will work with both agencies to make sure officers no longer hold individuals for questioning unconstitutionally.