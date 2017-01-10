Voters may decide in spring on $623M school tax proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – If a new tax proposition is on Lafayette Parish ballots in April, it will be a property tax proposal.

The school board on Monday eliminated a possible sales tax increase to fund facility improvements and renovations.

Officials said a property tax would raise more than $623 million for school facilities.

The board is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether to put the measure up for a public vote.

The total could be 15 mills, with 12.5 mills for construction, two mills for maintenance and a half-mill for technology.

The maintenance millage would raise about $4.2 million each year. The technology millage would raise about $1 million annually.

With a new 15-mill tax, the owner of a $100,000 house would pay another $37.50 per year. The owner of a $200,000 house would pay $187.50 per year.

A $300,000 home would result in a $337.50 annual property tax increase. The impact would be $487.50 per year for a $400,000 home, and $637.50 for a $500,000 home.

Superintendent Donald Aguillard said funds would be allocated by high school feeder zones, based on the number of temporary buildings in each zone.

More than $195 million would go to the Lafayette High feeder zone, which includes schools in central Lafayette. Another $115 million would go to the Acadiana High zone, which includes the northwestern part of the parish.

In addition, $128 million would go to the Comeaux High and Southside High feeder zones.

Another $83 million would go to the Northside High zone in north Lafayette, while $58 million would go to the Carencro High feeder zone.

The Carencro High zone also would receive $11.5 million to allocate for a new Carencro Heights Elementary.

The construction would take place over several years, as new bonds are sold.

“We’re attacking the campuses that have an unacceptably high number of temporary classrooms,” Aguillard said. “That’s why, if a campus or series of campuses might have fewer than 10 temporary classrooms, they are pushed farther back on the bond sale priority list.”

Specific projects that would be funded at multiple schools include:

Improved campus security, such as controlled entrances, more fences and gas and more cameras

Fire alarm and intercom system upgrades

Upgrades to make more campuses accessible for people with disabilities

Athletic facility upgrades

New classroom wings to reduce portable buildings

Larger cafeterias, administration offices and libraries

Roof replacements

Drainage improvements

Electrical, lighting and computer wiring upgrades

Restroom renovations

Upgrades computers and completion of the one-to-one student device initiative