WrestleMania to return to New Orleans in 2018

WWL-TV Published:
(Photo Credit: Dusty Crochet, KLFY)
(Photo Credit: Dusty Crochet, KLFY)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, is set to announce its return to New Orleans in 2018.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu are expected to officially announce the big event at a press conference Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from around the world to the New Orleans region for a week of activities.

Wrestlemania 30 was held in New Orleans in 2014 when more than 75 thousand people packed the dome and brought in more than $120 million to metro area businesses.

Officials with WWE will make the formal announcement Tuesday at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

