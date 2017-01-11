17-year-old accused of several sex offenses in Jennings

Shelbie Pawl Meaux (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Shelbie Pawl Meaux (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A 17-year-old male is accused of committing several sex offenses in Jennings, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief Christopher Ivey said Shelbie Pawl Meaux, of Jennings, was arrested after deputies received a complaint from the parents of a 14-year-old girl of inappropriate behavior between Meaux and their daughter.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Meaux with indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge, and Sexual Battery.

Meaux was booked into the parish jail without bond.

