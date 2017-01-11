Board of Regents makes recommendations for changes to TOPS program

There appears to be another change in the works for the state’s higher education scholarship program TOPS. The staff at the state Board of Regents has drafted some new recommendations.

This comes after sharp cuts to funding were made in the 2016-2017 school year. In the Fall semester, students were awarded a little over 93 percent of full funding, but in the spring, students received only about 42 percent.

News Ten’s Renee Allen brings us up to speed on what’s being talked about now.

“The state board of regents says the recommendations are in response to the request that they conduct a review of the state’s colleges and universities and take a look a how the state’s resources are best being used.”

The state of board of regents received the tops recommendations from staff members on Monday.

One would award TOPS on a percentage basis: 80 percent for freshman, 90 percent for sophomores, and 100 percent for juniors and seniors.

The Vice President of Enrollment Management at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Dr. Dewayne Bowie says he’ll back anyting that provides consistent funding… especially to give juniors and seniors financial help to graduate.

“We do see the challenges at universities in graduating students having enough money to help them to finish; with the way it’s structured i do support it.””

The board of regents says if percentage based funding isn’t approved, then a flat form of allocation should be considered — regardless of where a student is enrolled.

bowie says that’s what many educators thought tops would end up doing — because increasing funding with tuition — hasn’t worked.

BOWIE: “In otherwords, you have this set amount each year. The only way it’s going to increase is if we go back to the legislature and they can increase the amount.”

Courtney Lyles of Maurice is in her Freshman year at UL Lafayette. She receives TOPS.

“Of course I wish there was more money coming in but I understand that state is tyring to solve things.”

Lyles like other tops students is trying to find other financial resources to supplement what’s been cut.

“Im trying to look for scholarships and then working as best i can but mostly student loans.”

Another recommendation is to require 30 credit hours per academic school year as opposed to the current 24 tops eligible.

“All three drafted recommendations are being suggested to begin with the incoming class of 2018.”