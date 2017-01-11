Crime Stoppers asking for help to solve Dec. 2016 homicide

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened last month in Crowley.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident that happened in the early morning hours of December 10, 2016, in the Meadows apartment complex on Kathy Meadows Lane.

Officers discovered the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Winn, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winn later died from the injury.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-8477.

Callers remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 reward.

