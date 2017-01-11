Hearing for proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline scheduled for Jan. 12



Energy Transfer Partners, builders of the Dakota Access Pipeline have proposed building another pipeline. The Bayou Bridge Pipeline would travel through 11 Louisiana Parishes; potentially right here near Highway 90 through the point of Lafayette, St. Martin and Iberia Parish

A little more than a month ago, the Army Corps of Engineers said the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline had to be rerouted after months of protests by Native American tribes. Now, the same company, Energy Transfer Partners, has another project in the works that will impact Acadiana.

Set to pass through the Atchafalaya Basin, Henderson mayor, Sherbin Collette doesn’t oppose the pipeline, but he wants the pipeline installed, without leaving spoil banks in the basin

In Iberia Parish, the pipeline would pass near the western border of the parish for about one mile. Parish President Larry Richard plans on attending the hearing to learn as much about the pipeline as he can, saying that while he isn’t opposed to the project right now, he wants to have all the available information

The hearing will start at 6 pm On Thursday, January 12, in the Pollock Room of the Galvez Building in Baton Rouge.