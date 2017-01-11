Higgins on veterans, security panels

(The Daily Advertiser) – Clay Higgins, R-3rd District, has been named to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security committees, the new congressman’s office confirmed Wednesday morning.

Those were committee assignments the Army veteran and former St. Landry Parish lawman, elected in a Dec. 10 runoff over Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, had said he preferred prior to taking office Jan. 3.

The Committee on House Veterans’ Affairs, chaired by U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D., R-Tennessee, reviews veterans’ programs and current laws and reports on bills and amendments concerning veterans and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Those bills involve such topics as health care, disability compensation, GI Bill for education and job training, home loans for veterans and veterans’ cemeteries.

The Committee on Homeland Security’s duties include consideration of security legislation and oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was created in 2002, in the wake of terrorist attacks on the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is committee chair. There are six subcommittees.

Higgins was one of two Louisiana lawmakers elected in the December runoff. The other was Mike Johnson, R-Benton.

Higgins replaced U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, who served six terms before unsuccessfully seeking a U.S. Senate seat in 2016.