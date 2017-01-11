Jennings man accused of indecent behavior with juveniles

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies arrested 54-year-old Howard Mark Langley on January 10, 2017.

Earlier in the month, the sheriff’s office received a complaint in reference to indecent behavior with juveniles.

Investigators learned that Langley was working at a local grocery store when he approached a young male and began having a sexual conversation with him.

“The juvenile stated he did not want to have the conversation because he felt uncomfortable, Langley continued with the sexual conversation, even approaching him a second time in the store to continue the sexual conversation,” Ivey said.

Langley was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and booked into the parish jail, where he remains without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-824-3850 or Det. Thomas Gatte at the Criminal Investigations Division 337-821-2106.