Lafayette School Board votes for sales tax over property tax proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette School Board voted tonight to use a proposed sales tax in Lafayette Parish to fund facility improvements, instead of a property tax.

School officials plan to update facilities all over the district, which includes taking temporary classrooms out.

District 5 School Board Member Britt Latiolais said the sales tax would generate more than $400 million for facility updates districtwide.

“We need to ask the community to make an investment in our school system,” Latiolais said.

This is in opposition to the proposed property tax, which would have generated around $623 million.

“My constituents would prefer not to have a property tax. I was more towards the sales which is something everyone pays into as well as people out of our parish,” Latiolais said.

In preliminary propositions, members decided on a one-cent sales tax.

District 5 Board Member Tehmi Chassion said the district has a great need for updated facilities.

“We hope they are ready, we pray they are ready for it because we have schools that are crumbling, we need a whole lot we don’t have right now,” Chassion said.

The board hasn’t officially called for a public election of the sales tax. Members say they have to sort out details and wait for legal opinions, which could happen at their board meeting on February 15.