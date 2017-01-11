Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo preps for weekend event at Blackham Coliseum

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Blackham Coliseum will be host to the Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo this weekend.

The Mid-Winter Fair Association is the non-profit organization putting the event on.

The event helps raise money for UL-Lafayette scholarships.

Attendees can expect many attractions like bull riding, saddle and bare back Bronco riding, calf roping and much more.

The rodeo begins Thursday, January 12th and runs until Sunday, January 15th.

Tickets are on sale at the Blackham Coliseum ticket office.

