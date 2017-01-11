New Roads teacher turns self in for inappropriate contact with student

Kiran Chawla, WAFB Published:
Skylar Russell (Source: Facebook)
Skylar Russell (Source: Facebook)

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) – False River Academy teacher, Skylar Russell, 23, turned herself in to the New Roads Police Department Wednesday morning.

She is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said investigators received a complaint Monday night of two suspicious vehicles in a parking lot on Olinde Street in New Roads.

According to McDonald, the teacher and a student at the school had only been in one of the cars for a few minutes when officers arrived, which is why she is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

“We were able to determine that there was no sexual conduct between the two,” McDonald said.

Russell was issued a misdemeanor summons Wednesday morning on the charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s