New Roads teacher turns self in for inappropriate contact with student

False River Academy teacher, Skylar Russell, 23, turned herself in to the New Roads Police Department Wednesday morning.

She is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said investigators received a complaint Monday night of two suspicious vehicles in a parking lot on Olinde Street in New Roads.

According to McDonald, the teacher and a student at the school had only been in one of the cars for a few minutes when officers arrived, which is why she is charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

“We were able to determine that there was no sexual conduct between the two,” McDonald said.

Russell was issued a misdemeanor summons Wednesday morning on the charge.