Robideaux plans on improving parish resiliency after August flood

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says he is looking for new ways to help Lafayette parish become better prepared and quicker to recover from future challenges following August’s historic flooding.

Robideaux says he is working to build public and private partnerships to achieve that goal.

As a member of Governor John Bel Edwards’ Restore Louisiana Task Force, the Mayor-President says he is confident Lafayette can become a model resilient community.

“We are a community of wildcatters, and it comes especially natural to us to apply ingenuity to living in this unique place we call home. As we recover from the August floods, the time is right for us to take a look at rebuilding in innovative ways that will not only make us even more resilient, but also less vulnerable in future events.” said Robideaux.

In early December, Robideaux was one of only six other mayors from across the country invited to join the Resilient Cities Summit, hosted by the National League of Cities, the Urban Land Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council.

The conference offered an opportunity for community leaders and planners to discuss and learn more about the nationwide effort for communities to become more resilient.

Robideaux says the momentum will carry over into 2017 with the Lafayette Consolidated Government hosting a Resilient Infrastructure Workshop in January.

“Lafayette was one of only a few communities in the state selected by The Rockefeller Foundation for technical assistance following the August flooding.” he said.

The Rockefeller Foundation, a pioneer of the resilient cities movement, is partnering with LCG on the workshop with support from CB&I, Center for Planning Excellence, and HR&A Advisors.

Community stakeholders and planners will hear from HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Harriet Tregoning and join presentations focused on risk and resilience, the qualities of innovative resilience projects and design thinking.

Attendees will look at local, planned infrastructure projects to determine their resilience value, identify key stakeholders, optimize project design and outline a plan of action toward implementation.

The upcoming LCG workshop is the most recent indicator of a growing relationship with HUD; in September, HUD awarded LCG an early infusion of $1.9 million for disaster recovery following the August 12 flooding and in November, HUD returned the Housing Authority of the City of Lafayette to local control.